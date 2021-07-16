(CBS DETROIT) – When it comes to being stressed, no one is doing it quite like Detroit and the Midwest.
According to a new Wallet Hub survey, Cleveland is the most stressed city in America.
Detroit comes in second, and New Orleans in third.
Toledo also ranked high at number 20.
The site factored in things like work, finances, and safety when making the list.
