MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 881 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 16 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 897,598 and 19,848 deaths as of July 16.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 2. Over the three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 162 per day.
The deaths announced Friday includes 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.