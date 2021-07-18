Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Talk about engaging young people through sports takes center stage on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as Robert Jamerson, CEO of Detroit PAL, and Dave Robinson, owner of TGA of Southeast Michigan, appear to share information about programs they have inspiring young people.
The goal is to help lay a strong foundation for their future both leaders told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host. The show airs 7:30 a.m. Sunday.READ MORE: Here's How Detroit Ranks Among The Most Stressed Cities In The US
Jamerson, who took part in PAL programs and played football as a child, talked how that helped shape his life and career. He also talked about the many programs Detroit PAL offers including sports, education and mentoring opportunities.
Robinson, former Sports Editor and Managing Editor of the Detroit Free Press, opened his TGA franchise in 2008 after retiring from the media. Robinson specializes in golf as over 30,000 young people have attended his camps since then. (For more information: www.playtga.com/semichigan).READ MORE: ProTEC USA Expands Manufacturing In Troy To Help Frontline Workers
Then, David Carroll, former Quicken Loan executive and childhood friend of Dan Gilbert, appeared with Cain to talk about The Nicely Theatre Group, which he formed at Gilbert’s suggestion. Carroll is hoping to stage more local live theatre productions. They have held a few virtual productions in its first year.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – a Tony-award winning musical is its next production and will be live and in-person in Birmingham July 28-31. It includes family activities each night as well. For information and ticket sales, visit www.nicelytheatre.org; or call (248) 661-1900.MORE NEWS: The US-Canada Border Could Open To Fully Vaccinated Americans In August
Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62