(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Lions announced that the 2021 Family Fest event will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Ford Field.
The event will feature past players, cheerleaders, and of course the Lions mascot Roary, plus live music, free face painting, and more!
It's free and open to the public, but fans must register for a ticket on the Lion's website.
For more information and to register for the event visit, here.
