HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Neighbors performed life-saving measures on a Michigan sheriff who was injured at his Upper Peninsula home over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean remained in critical condition at a hospital in Marquette, his office said in a written statement.
McLean suffered significant injuries during an accident Saturday night. Neighbors helped him before an emergency crew arrived, the sheriff’s office said.
No other details were released.
McLean was elected in 1996 and has been reelected every four years.
"I've reached that age where I could say, 'Well, I'll collect my Social Security and just retire and walk away,'" he said last fall before winning another term. "But it's nice to be part of something meaningful. And I still have the drive to keep going."
