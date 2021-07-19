TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police chase that started in Michigan ended early Monday with officers killing the suspect in Ohio.
The chase began in Monroe, Michigan, and officers pursued the suspect into Toledo, where the suspect struck a utility pole and fled on foot.READ MORE: Some DNR Customer Service Centers To Reopen To Public
The suspect was shot and killed, Toledo police said.
Authorities have not said what caused them to open fire or what led to the chase.READ MORE: Hundreds Turn Out For Meeting About Housing Young Migrants In Central Michigan Community
The suspect’s name has not been released.
No police officers were injured.
The shooting is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Bomb Threat Closed Mackinac Bridge For 3 Hours On July 18
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.