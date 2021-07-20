(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information on an incident where multiple shots left two victims dead.
On May 24, 2021, at approximately 7:52 p.m., Inkster police were dispatched to 27000 Rosewood St., when they received a 911 call with complaints of shots being fired.
Christopher Knox, 29, and one other victim were murdered, and other victims were wounded and taken to a local hospital.
The family of the second victim requested their name be left out of this plea for justice.
If you have any information regarding this homicide, Crime Stoppers asks that you make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit our website at: www.1800speakup.org
They are offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest, and all rewards are paid anonymously.
