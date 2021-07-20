  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:$2500 reward for information, Christopher Knox, crime stoppers, multiple shootings

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information on an incident where multiple shots left two victims dead.

Christopher Knox | Credit: Crime Stoppers

On May 24, 2021, at approximately 7:52 p.m., Inkster police were dispatched to 27000 Rosewood St., when they received a 911 call with complaints of shots being fired.

Christopher Knox, 29, and one other victim were murdered, and other victims were wounded and taken to a local hospital.

The family of the second victim requested their name be left out of this plea for justice.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, Crime Stoppers asks that you make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit our website at: www.1800speakup.org

They are offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest, and all rewards are paid anonymously.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.