GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged with perjury in the 40-year-old investigation of a missing girl in the Grand Rapids area.
James Frisbie gave false statements when served with an investigative subpoena in a cold case investigation, according to court documents.
Police are trying to solve the disappearance of Deanie Peters, who was 14 in 1981 when she was last seen at her brother’s wrestling practice at a Forest Hills school in suburban Grand Rapids. She was declared dead in 1991.
Frisbie, 61, was arrested on July 2. His attorney, David A. Dodge, declined to comment.
“Obviously, this is an important case, and we are doing what we can to solve it for the family,” said Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker.
In February, the 40th anniversary of the girl’s disappearance, Deanie’s mother said she yearns for answers.
"I'm 74 years old," Mary Peters told WOOD-TV. "How many more years do I have left before they find something, or are they never going to find something? I'm running out of time."
