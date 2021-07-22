  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new plea for help from the family of David Grier, who was found shot to death on the 13100 block of Griggs on Detroit’s west side.

David Grier | Crime Stoppers of Michigan

Officials say it happened last New Year’s Eve, with police also finding his silver 2004 Kia Optima vehicle nearby with multiple bullet holes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

