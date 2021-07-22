(CBS DETROIT) – Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is set to marry at a Detroit Church on Saturday, July 24, six months after being released from federal prison, according to Deadline Detroit.
He is set to marry Laticia Maria McGee this Saturday at the Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit.
This is where Kilpatrick delivered his sermon on June 13.
Deadline Detroit reported that Kilpatrick met McGee when she worked as a receptionist in the mayor's office and they later reconnected through a friend, while he was in prison.
“We started a conversation and started praying together,” Kilpatrick told Deadline Detroit. “Neither one of us was looking for a relationship at the time.” He said that allowed them to “be brutality honest” with one another.
In 2013 he was sentenced to 28 years in prison but was released early in January of 2021 when President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.
