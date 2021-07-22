(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that an Oakland County judge ruled there is enough evidence to enough evidence against a former priest to send him to trial for criminal sexual conduct.
Gary Berthiaume, 80, was bound over to circuit court today by Judge James Brady in Oakland County’s 47th District Court on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a 15-year felony.READ MORE: Officials In This Michigan County Used Virus Money For Bonuses
In June, Berthiaume was charged with additional felonies in two cases.
The cases are from allegations of abuse in the 1970s involving three different victims who were between 13- and 15-years-old at the time.READ MORE: Man Falls To Death From Mackinac Island Rock Formation
He was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington during that timeframe.
“Seeing Mr. Berthiaume bound over for trial is yet another example of my clergy abuse investigation team’s dedication to securing justice for survivors,” Nessel said. “We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure those who bravely come forward with their stories receive their day in court.”MORE NEWS: Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick To Marry On July 24 In Detroit
