MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — A man fell to his death from a popular Mackinac Island tourist destination, police said.
The man's body was found at the base of Arch Rock by a passerby about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski said.
The man likely fell from the top of the unique natural limestone arch, Toploski said.
Arch Rock rises 146 feet above the Lake Huron shore. Climbing on it is strictly prohibited. Viewing platforms are available at the site.
The name of the man, an Upper Peninsula resident in his 40s, wasn't immediately released.
“No foul play is suspected,” Topolski said.
Dominick Miller, marketing director for Mackinac State Historic Parks, said he could not recall another person falling to their death at Arch Rock during his decade-long tenure on the island.
"We're very sad and disheartened to get this news," Miller said.
