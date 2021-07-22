  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMUnder Eye Bags? SOLUTION!
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, delta variant, Michigan, mid-Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases attributed to the Delta Variant.

The state only confirms 71 cases of the variant, a widely lower percentage compared to other states.

READ MORE: States, Johnson & Johnson Announce $26 Billion Settlement To End Opioid Lawsuits

However, 13 of those cases were between Tuesday and Wednesday.

READ MORE: GM Halts Production For Most Full-Sized Pickups For One Week, Due To Chip Shortage

The mid-Michigan area reports at least 10 of the overall cases.

MORE NEWS: SOS Benson: Register In Person At Local Clerk To Vote In Aug. 3 Election

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.