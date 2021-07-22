(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases attributed to the Delta Variant.
The state only confirms 71 cases of the variant, a widely lower percentage compared to other states.
However, 13 of those cases were between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The mid-Michigan area reports at least 10 of the overall cases.
