(CBS DETROIT) – The Aug. 3 election is just 12 days away, and officials are urging everyone to get registered to vote now.
Some important things to remember if you plan on voting:
- You have until election day at 8 p-m to register at a local clerk’s office.
- You must bring proof of residency.
- Voters can also be issued a ballot and vote in the same visit.
- Absentee ballots must be signed and returned to the clerk’s office or dropbox by Aug. 2.
- They can also be brought to a polling location on election day.
