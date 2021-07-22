  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Cryss Walker
(CBS DETROIT) – The Aug. 3 election is just 12 days away, and officials are urging everyone to get registered to vote now.

Some important things to remember if you plan on voting:

  • You have until election day at 8 p-m to register at a local clerk’s office.
  • You must bring proof of residency.
  • Voters can also be issued a ballot and vote in the same visit.
  • Absentee ballots must be signed and returned to the clerk’s office or dropbox by Aug. 2.
  • They can also be brought to a polling location on election day.

For more information and resources, visit here.

