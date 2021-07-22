(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new landmark settlement agreement in America’s opioid epidemic.
A group of state attorneys general reached a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three other companies.READ MORE: GM Halts Production For Most Full-Sized Pickups For One Week, Due To Chip Shortage
All of them distributed opioids, the states say contributed to addiction and overdoses in the United States.READ MORE: SOS Benson: Register In Person At Local Clerk To Vote In Aug. 3 Election
States now have 30 days to decide whether to agree on the deal.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that Michigan could get $800 million from the settlement if fully approved.MORE NEWS: Michigan Sees Slight Uptick In COVID-19 Delta Variant Cases
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.