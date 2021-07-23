FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The city of Flint is taking steps toward renting a helicopter for the police department.
Officers told the city council that a helicopter could help them find reckless drivers, crime suspects and missing children.
“You can see the city a lot easier in a helicopter up in the sky,” Sgt. Terry VanKeuren Jr. said.
A plan to lease a helicopter for $304,000 for three months could win final approval as early as next week, MLive.com reported.
“Anything that’s going to help them fight crime, I got to be on board,” council member Maurice Davis said.
Violent crime in Flint, population 95,000, is up slightly compared to the same period in 2020, but homicides have increased 40% as of July 18.
Chief Terence Green said three months should be enough time to judge the effectiveness of having a helicopter.
