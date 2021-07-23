MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — An investigation reveals that a man who was found dead at the base of a popular Mackinac Island tourist destination intentionally jumped from the top and left a note indicating plans to take his own life, police said.
A passerby found the man's body about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the base of Arch Rock, Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski said Thursday.
Arch Rock is a unique natural limestone arch that rises 146 feet (45.5 meters) above the Lake Huron shore in northern Michigan. Climbing on it is strictly prohibited, and viewing platforms are available at the site.
The name of the man, an Upper Peninsula resident in his 40s, wasn't immediately released.
Dominick Miller, marketing director for Mackinac State Historic Parks, said he could not recall anyone falling to their death at Arch Rock during his decade-long tenure on the island.
"We're very sad and disheartened to get this news," Miller said.
