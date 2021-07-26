(CBS DETROIT) – Michiganders who attended the Faster Horses Festival are being asked to get tested for COVID-19.
At least 17 new cases of the virus have been linked to this years’ attendees.READ MORE: City Of Detroit Announces First-Ever Strategic Plan To Improve Help To Residents With Disabilities
“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” said. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms.”READ MORE: Oakland County To Test Election Equipment Before Aug. 3
The three-day festival held last weekend saw thousands of visitors from all over the state.MORE NEWS: Family Of Sean Edwards Says Shooting Ruined Candlelight Vigil
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.