(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Public Schools are planning for a return to the classroom this fall.
DPSCD and the Detroit Federation of Teachers have reached a reopening plan agreement to bring teachers back to the classroom.
“We are all excited to have our students back in schools and classrooms in the fall. As a district, I am proud that we did everything we could to meet the needs of our employees, students, and families during the most difficult times of the pandemic. Everyone did their part to keep each other safe and supported,” said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, in a press release.
"This agreement signals that we are all on the same page to restart our reform efforts that had great momentum before the pandemic. With a much-needed infusion of one-time Federal COVID Relief funding we will be able to effectively address absenteeism, learning loss, mental health, and many of our long-term facility needs."
The agreement includes hazard pay and additional pay for blended learning.
It also maintains safety guidelines will be met to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
