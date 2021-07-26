Southfield (CBS Detroit) – The auto sector remains the bedrock of Michigan’s state’s economy and as the pandemic continues, has been fighting through it and other challenges.

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Executive Director Rod Alberts, DADA Special Events Chairman Doug North, Stellantis’ Head of Experiential Marketing Jason Russ and Ford’s Director of Brand and Integrated Marketing Kim Cape appear with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about auto shows, launching new vehicles and how things have changed and been impacted by the crisis.

Alberts, who has run DADA for 30 years, has staged the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It was cancelled again this year but the organization – made up of 185 new car dealers – is proceeding with Motor Bella – its outdoor interactive car show taking place in late September at the M-1 Concourse in Pontiac.

He talked about the Charity Gala being held Aug 7 in Detroit with Entertainer Sheryl Crow to raise money for children’s charities. The Motor City Car Crawl will also be held in August at six public parks in downtown Detroit.

North discussed how the pandemic is impacting dealers with inventory shortages, microchip shortages and more. He also talked how dealers have adjusted with online sales and more.

Russ talked about Stellantis and how the company views auto shows and teased what the manufacturer planned to unveil at the upcoming Motor Bella in September.

Cape also talked Ford’s view of auto shows. She talked about last week’s Chicago Auto show and vehicles unveiled there and what they had in mind for Motor Bella.

All four guests discussed the opportunities and challenges of electric vehicles and our region.

