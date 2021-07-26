DETROIT (AP) — The National Weather says tornadoes struck near Detroit and near Flint on Saturday, July 24, in the evening.

The two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Genesee County’s Clayton Township around 6:30 p.m., and in Oakland County around 7:45 p.m., the weather service said Sunday.

Damage from both storms was consistent with winds of 100 mph (161 kilometers per hour) touched down in Oakland County around 7:45 p.m., the weather service said Sunday. Both twisters traveled about 1.8 miles (2.9 kilometers), damaging trees. One person suffered minor injuries.

Thousands of utility customers in the Detroit area had no power Sunday following a night of severe storms.

DTE Energy reported nearly 135,000 customers in Oakland and Macomb counties had no service at 10:20 a.m. due to wind damage.

Consumers Energy reported more than 650 customers without power in Oakland County’s Holly Township at 9:45 a.m.

DTE had more than 500 crews in the field and “will be working around the clock to restore power to impacted customers as quickly and safely as possible,” the utility reported on its website.

Oakland County Emergency Management received reports of structural damage to homes and businesses, flooding, and blocked roads.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation to support the safety of all residents in Oakland County,” County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “We urge all residents to report downed wires and stay away from standing water.”

Saturday’s storm also caused local street and freeway flooding in Detroit. Southbound M-10 at Livernois remained closed Sunday morning due to flooding, and there have been numerous reports of flooding in neighborhoods and side streets, the Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

