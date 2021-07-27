Earlier this year, one watchdog group estimated 1,500 robocalls were happening every second, substantiating claims that spam calls are worse than ever. Today, Dr. Oz and his scam-fighting duo are showing you how to avoid becoming the next target. From promises of rebates to people claiming to be the IRS, we point out the red flags you need to listen for the next time an unknown number calls you!
READ MORE: U.S. Customs Agents Seize More Than A Ton Of Pot From Canada In Detroit
Dr. Oz and his scam-fighting duo reveal whether you should hang on or hang up when getting this call allegedly from the Social Security Department.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
MORE NEWS: Suspect Charged In Fatal Front Porch Shooting In Detroit