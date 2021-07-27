(CBS DETROIT) – FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Detroit on July 25, with recovery centers in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Garden City already open. They plan to open additional centers in other areas.
At these centers, representatives from FEMA U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, and other state agencies will be available to explain disaster assistance programs and answer any questions about written correspondence and making homes more disaster-resistant.READ MORE: U.S. Customs Agents Seize More Than A Ton Of Pot From Canada In Detroit
“Individuals do not have to visit a recovery center to register or receive federal assistance,” FEMA officials wrote in a press release. “These centers provide a location for applicants to submit documentation or discuss their case in-person with a FEMA or SBA representative.”
Before visiting, survivors should register for federal assistance in one of the following ways:READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- Using the FEMA App
- Calling 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.
Any individuals requiring accommodations (such as ASL interpreting, Braille, large print, etc.) can call 800-621-3362 in advance or ask for assistance when they arrive at the recovery center.
CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines are followed.
To find the center closest to you, visit here.MORE NEWS: Suspect Charged In Fatal Front Porch Shooting In Detroit
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.