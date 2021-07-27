(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,762 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 19 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 901,683 and 19,902 deaths as of July 27.READ MORE: Macomb Co. Executive Mark Hackel Assesses Damage As Clean Up Continues In Armanda After Saturday's Tornado
Tuesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 2. Over the four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday) the average number of new confirmed cases is 441 per day.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays.READ MORE: Attorney: Detroit Councilman Spivey Expects Bribery Charge
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Man Charged In Death Of Michigan Woman Missing Since 2005
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.