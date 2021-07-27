(CBS DETROIT) – Bryce Ricardo-Marcell Jester, 32, of Detroit, has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on July 22.
At around 5:35 p.m., the Detroit Police were dispatched to a home on the 19610 block of Revere St. in Detroit.READ MORE: U.S. Customs Agents Seize More Than A Ton Of Pot From Canada In Detroit
They found the victim, Carlton Grenlee, 56, of Detroit on the front porch with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
“It is alleged that a verbal altercation escalated, and Defendant Jester fired a handgun, fatally wounding the victim, said the Prosecutor’s Office. “Investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of the defendant on July 23, 2021.”
Jester has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
He was arraigned in the 36th District Court.
His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 4, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 11.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmaker Defends Using Campaign Cash At Strip Club