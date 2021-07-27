  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:ambassador bridge, canada, detroit, marijuana, U.S. Customs Agents

DETROIT (AP) — More than a ton of marijuana has been seized by federal agents in Detroit.

About 2,583 pounds (1,171 kilograms) of pot was found Wednesday packed among pallets during an inspection of a tractor-trailer at the Fort Street Cargo Facility southwest of downtown, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

The truck had entered Detroit from Canada via the Ambassador Bridge and was sent to a secondary inspection area at the facility. Its manifest listed aluminum caps as cargo.

READ MORE: Suspect Charged In Fatal Front Porch Shooting In Detroit

Results of an x-ray scan were inconsistent with what the truck was listed as transporting, the agency said.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmaker Defends Using Campaign Cash At Strip Club

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.