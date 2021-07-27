DETROIT (AP) — More than a ton of marijuana has been seized by federal agents in Detroit.
About 2,583 pounds (1,171 kilograms) of pot was found Wednesday packed among pallets during an inspection of a tractor-trailer at the Fort Street Cargo Facility southwest of downtown, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
The truck had entered Detroit from Canada via the Ambassador Bridge and was sent to a secondary inspection area at the facility. Its manifest listed aluminum caps as cargo.READ MORE: Suspect Charged In Fatal Front Porch Shooting In Detroit
Results of an x-ray scan were inconsistent with what the truck was listed as transporting, the agency said.MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmaker Defends Using Campaign Cash At Strip Club
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.