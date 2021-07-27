DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it got $1.1 million for a lakefront house in northern Michigan that was being built for a former president who was sentenced to prison in a federal corruption probe.
Cabin 4 at a UAW conference center on Black Lake was being built for Dennis Williams, who who retired in 2018 and in May was sentenced to 21 months in prison in an embezzlement scandal. The property in rural Cheboygan County was originally listed at $1.3 million.READ MORE: FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center In Detroit, Other Cities In The Metro Area
Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said he would check to see if the union covered its costs with the sale, which closed Friday. Money will go to the union’s general fund, he said.
“This sale rights a wrong from the past, and I want each and every one of you to know that we continue to implement ethics reforms throughout the organization,” new President Ray Curry wrote in a note to members Tuesday.READ MORE: Water Levels Change In Pond, River After Dam Stoplogs Fail
The sale, announced in June of 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic, easement issues, and a federal affidavit that said the house, replete with a fireplace, wine cooler, and a hidden storage room, was “subject to forfeiture to the United States,” due to law violations.
Rothenberg said the Justice Department dropped its objections and only wanted to find out who was buying the home.MORE NEWS: U.S. Customs Agents Seize More Than A Ton Of Pot From Canada In Detroit
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.