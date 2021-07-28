(CBS DETROIT) – In a big step to fight the spread of the Delta Variant, Ascension Health System will require its workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
All associates must be fully vaccinated by November 12 of this year.
In a statement, Ascension says the decision was based on its mission to keep both workers and patients safe.
In a statement, Ascension says the decision was based on its mission to keep both workers and patients safe.

"Ascension conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process. This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety," Ascension Health System said in a news release. "As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work."
Ascension is the second major Michigan hospital system to mandate the vaccine, after Henry Ford.
Ascension is the second major Michigan hospital system to mandate the vaccine, after Henry Ford.