  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Ascension Health, Ascension Health System, mandatory covid-19 vaccines for employees

(CBS DETROIT) – In a big step to fight the spread of the Delta Variant, Ascension Health System will require its workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

All associates must be fully vaccinated by November 12 of this year.

READ MORE: MDHHS: Tips For Identifying, Avoiding Harmful Algal Blooms

In a statement, Ascension says the decision was based on its mission to keep both workers and patients safe.

“Ascension conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process. This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety,” Ascension Health System said in a news release. “As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work.”

READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?

Ascension is the second major Michigan hospital system to mandate the vaccine, after Henry Ford.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey Indicted On Federal Bribery Charge

 