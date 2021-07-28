(CBS DETROIT) – The Special Olympics Unified Cup is heading to Detroit next year!
31 nations are set to compete in the Unified Cup next July.
"Special Olympics is proud to host the Special Olympics Unified Cup 2022 in the city of Detroit, said Mary Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Special Olympics International. "Detroit's commitment to inclusion, along with its passionate fan base, make the city a powerful platform to showcase the unifying power of sport. This event will demonstrate the talent, dedication, and leadership of Special Olympics athletes from around the world."
More than 10,000 visitors are also expected to attend.
For more information, visit here.
