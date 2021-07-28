(CBS DETROIT) – The hot dog stands at Home Depot have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now it has been announced that they will not be reopening in any of the company’s Michigan locations.
“Hot Diggitty Dog has officially closed down at Home Depot in Michigan,” they wrote. “Home Depot has requested all hot dog stands in Michigan to close.”
The Facebook post has over 8,000 shares with thousands of comments from users talking about how they are sad to see the hot dog stands go.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Home Depot spokesperson Christina Cornell said, "In March 2020, our in-store food vendors were asked to close for the safety of customers and associates, and the decision has been made to suspend food vendor operations in Michigan so we can focus on serving customers with their home improvement needs."
