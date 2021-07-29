(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reminds Michigan residents to beware of scammers following the storm damage in parts of Michigan.
"Education and awareness are the best tools we have to fight against bad actors looking to take advantage of those experiencing hardship," Nessel said. "Our Consumer Protection team is committed to investigating complaints, and I encourage people to contact our office if you believe a business or individual is engaging in fraudulent behavior in response to the severe weather."
Severe weather swept through Southwest Michigan overnight, causing trees to fall and people without power. Whenever cleanup efforts are happening, scammers look for ways to take advantage of the situation.
Nessel reminds residents to make sure to contact their homeowner’s insurance agent or company and to never pay in cash or in full upfront for home repair services.
In addition to this, severe weather damage also creates the opportunity for utility imposter scams.
This type of scam involves threatening to turn off a utility unless the resident pays a certain amount in a short period of time.
Nessel recommends asking for an estimated restoration time; if they leave a message, don’t call back, and do not provide payment information over the phone.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.