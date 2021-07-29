(CBS DETROIT) – The ‘MI Shot To Win’ sweepstakes is still going on, and tomorrow is the last day to register for the scholarships drawings.
The scholarship drawing is for Michigan students 12 to 17-years-old.
A $55,000 scholarship is up for grabs.
For more information and to register, visit here.
