LANSING, Mich.— Michigan Veteran Homes, a branch of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, has successfully welcomed its first residents to the new Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township (MVHCT) at 47901 Sugarbush Road in Chesterfield Township. MVHCT is the first development of its kind in southeast Michigan and provides veterans and their eligible family members extraordinary skilled nursing care in a home-like setting. Joining two additional homes, Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids and Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti in Marquette, MVHCT greatly expands the footprint for member-focused veteran care in Michigan.

“The opening of Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township strengthens our commitment to making high-quality healthcare accessible statewide for veterans, their eligible family members and gold-star parents who have served and sacrificed so much for our country,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“We are excited to welcome members to their new home,” said Anne Zerbe, executive director of Michigan Veteran Homes. “Veterans and their families deserve the highest level of specialized care and we are dedicated to delivering just that at this amazing new home.”

As members move-in with assistance from staff and family members, they will familiarize themselves with their new suite, neighborhood building and the various amenities available for use including the community center and outdoor common areas. Administration and nursing teams will welcome new members and confirm their needs and expectations of service are being met. Members will also meet additional staff who will be responsible for providing the specialized care needed to ensure their health and well-being. Specialized care includes 24/7 nursing, high quality culinary services devoted to member nutrition, dedicated environmental services and life enrichment staff who will ensure the member’s activity needs are met.

“The investment made by many to lead us to this day makes me feel like we are important and that our service to this country is remembered,” said Bryon “Kip” Brand, a retired Air Force veteran and resident at the home. “This new home will offer me a greater level of independence I haven’t had in a long time and I look forward to being part of this community.”

Located on the grounds of Sebille Manor (a former military housing complex that supported the U.S. Army Garrison at Selfridge Air National Guard Base) the new MVHCT is the first state veteran home to open in southeast Michigan. The state-of-the-art Home consists of four unique neighborhood buildings, each measuring 29,000+ square feet, that connect to a 33,000 square-foot community center. The neighborhood buildings each house 32 private member rooms with ensuite baths for a total of 128 private rooms. These private rooms are the gold standard for skilled nursing and provide additional infection control protection by eliminating shared personal spaces while the state-of-the-art HVAC systems offer enhanced air filtration processes. There are also spacious common areas including shared living and dining spaces and each neighborhood features its own full kitchen. The adjacent community center is the centerpiece of the home and features therapeutic facilities for behavioral, occupational, physical and group therapy, an exam room, pharmacy, multi-faith prayer room, barbershop and salon, café bistro and gift shop. Members also have access to outdoor courtyard areas to pursue activities or to observe a wide range of wildlife including a family of bald eagles.

At a total project cost of $76.5 million, with $46.1 million provided through a federal grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Construction Grant Program and $30.4 million coming from the state, construction of the MVHCT began in April 2019 and occupies 30 acres and totals 152,000 square feet. A total of 353,485 hours of work was performed and included support of veterans and veteran-owned business through contracts and employment. Over the course of construction, 24 veterans were employed on the project.

To learn more about the Home or qualifying for admission, please visit https://www.michigan.gov/mvh.