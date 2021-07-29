(CBS DETROIT) – On Thursday, July 29, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan to use $10 million in state general funds to help support households impacted by the extreme flooding on June 25 and 26.
The funds will be distributed to the City of Detroit, and Wayne, and Washtenaw counties to help residents not eligible for federal assistance.READ MORE: Two More Health Systems Mandate Employee Virus Vaccinations
“Recognizing the hardships the flooding has placed on individuals and families that sustained damage to their homes and loss of personal property, we are working with Wayne and Washtenaw counties and the City of Detroit to ensure this funding is available to help residents as they recover from this disaster,” said Whitmer. “I appreciate the partnership with the counties and City of Detroit in putting together these programs to help get residents back on their feet.”READ MORE: AG Nessel Warns Michiganders Of Scams Following Recent Storm Damage
The funds are a part of a supplemental funding bill that Whitmer signed on July 26, to be used to assist areas of Michigan that were impacted by weather-related events that happened in June.MORE NEWS: Eviction Moratorium Update: With CDC Extension Unlikely, What Will Happen To Renters?
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.