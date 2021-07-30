Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Chris Holman, founder and CEO of Michigan Business Network, said about its new survey of over 600 business across Michigan , found many searching high and low for qualified workers for the jobs they had.
Pandemic and related issues aside, Holman talked about the jobs crisis as the top concern for many companies during taping of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”READ MORE: George Clinton, KRS-One To Headline Free Concerts In NYC
“This was a problem before the pandemic, and it remains a top issue,” he told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host.
Holman, who served as Small Business Advocate for the state of Michigan in 2006 and is an entrepreneur, talked about what else businesses were seeing for 2021 and beyond.
Then Detroit native Samia Gore, founder of Body Complete RX, appeared with Cain to discuss her growing health product company. They are being sold at the Vitamin Shoppe nationally.READ MORE: ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dies In His Sleep At 72
Gore, a mom of four, talked about starting her company as she tried to eat and live healthier following the birth of her children. She couldn’t find products that worked, so she created them and her company was off and running.
Then Prashant Salla, an engineer who started his company, FixMyCar, in 2018 in Ann Arbor, is now offering mechanics who come to one’s home or business.
He talked about securing start up funding for his company and growing his business — which has locations in Houston and Dallas as he looks to other markets.MORE NEWS: Michigan Restricts Use Of Restraints On Teens In Courts
Watch Michigan Matters at its new time, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62