Watch at its new time: 8 a.m Sunday on CBS 62
Filed Under:BODY Complete Rx, Carol Cain, Chris Holman, FixMyCar, Michigan Business Network, Michigan Matters, Prashant Salla, Samia Gore

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Chris Holman, founder and CEO of Michigan Business Network, said about its new survey of over 600 business across Michigan , found many searching high and low for qualified workers for the jobs they had.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Chris Holman, Founder and CEO of the Michigan Business Network

Pandemic and related issues aside, Holman talked about the jobs crisis as the top concern for many companies during taping of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

“This was a problem before the pandemic, and it remains a top issue,”  he told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host.

Holman, who served as Small Business Advocate for the state of Michigan in 2006 and is an entrepreneur, talked about what else businesses were seeing for 2021 and beyond.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Samia Gore, Founder and CEO of BODY Complete Rx

Then Detroit native Samia Gore, founder of  Body Complete RX, appeared with Cain to discuss her  growing health product company. They are being sold at the Vitamin Shoppe nationally.

Gore, a mom of four, talked about starting her company as she tried to eat and live  healthier following the birth of her children. She couldn’t find products that worked, so she created them and her company was off and running.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Prashant Salla, Founder of FixMyCar

Then Prashant Salla, an engineer who started his company, FixMyCar, in 2018 in Ann Arbor, is now offering mechanics who come to one’s home or business.

He talked about securing start up funding for his company and growing his business — which has locations in Houston and Dallas as he looks to other markets.

