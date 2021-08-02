DETROIT (AP) — A 1.2-mile (1.9-kilometer) recreational biking and walking path connecting some eastside Detroit neighborhoods to the city’s riverfront has been named in honor of former Mayor Dennis Archer.
Work on the Mayor Dennis W. Archer Greenway is expected to be completed later this year, the city said.READ MORE: 'Our Goal Is To Be 100% Balance,' City Clerk Janice Winfrey Prepares For August 3rd Primary Elections, Wants Ballots Balanced
It will connect the popular Detroit Riverwalk north to Vernor Highway.READ MORE: Mask Guidance For Vaccinated Covers 46% Of Mich. Population
Parts of the $4.9 million greenway opened last year to the public. Construction began in October on the final phase. Federal grants and road bonds are paying for the work.
An attorney, Archer served as Detroit mayor from 1994 to 2001 and was on the Michigan Supreme Court from 1986 to 1990.MORE NEWS: Canadian Trucker Freed, Says He's Victim Of Marijuana Scam
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.