'Our Goal Is To Be 100% Balance,' City Clerk Janice Winfrey Prepares For August 3rd Primary Elections, Wants Ballots BalancedDetroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey explains a new process they will use to count absentee ballots for Aug 3rd Primary to ensure ballot count balance.

Mask Guidance For Vaccinated Covers 46% Of Mich. PopulationNearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government is urging the fully vaccinated to wear masks in public indoor settings because transmission of the coronavirus is “high” or “substantial.”

Canadian Trucker Freed, Says He's Victim Of Marijuana ScamFederal prosecutors have dropped charges, at least for now, against a Canadian trucker who was arrested at the U.S. border early last month with more than a ton of marijuana in his rig, after his lawyer made the case that he was an unwitting victim of the drug smuggling scheme.

Official In Michigan County Gives Up Post In COVID Aid FlapAn official resigned as chairman of a county board in Michigan, the latest fallout from his decision to give himself a $25,000 bonus with federal COVID-19 relief money and reward others in the community.

White House, Canada State Support For New Detroit River SpanThe White House and Canada issued a joint statement of support for a commuter bridge that when completed will span the Detroit River, connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

University of Michigan, Michigan State Mandating VaccinesThe University of Michigan and Michigan State University will require all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the fall semester.