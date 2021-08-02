Good weather this weekend brought more people out to explore the city, especially the scenic Belle Isle. The island is scattered with landmarks and entertainment, including the iconic James Scott Memorial Fountain, Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, and Belle Isle Aquarium. The park is open year-round from 5am until 10pm, and is free to the public. Whether you’re looking to explore the flora and fauna, visit the many attractions throughout the island, or experience some of the best views of Detroit, Belle Isle is the perfect summer adventure for people of all ages.
Enjoy the views and attractions experienced this weekend at Belle Isle in these snaps from local attendees!
