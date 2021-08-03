  • WWJ-TVOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A drone remained lodged in a building at the World Trade Center site late Monday night after someone flew it in the area and it got stuck.

Sources told CBS2 a 22-year-old man visiting from Texas was flying the small device when it crashed into 7 World Trade Center.

The man reported the incident himself. He was taken into custody and issued a summons.

Police do not believe there was any terror threat.

The drone was said to be sitting between two glass panels about 30 feet in the air.