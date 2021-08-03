(CBS DETROIT)- 1 of only 5 remaining Negro League baseball fields is located in the Hamtramck Stadium. After being in disarray for several years, the ballpark will soon undergo a complete renovation.

“Honoring our history and that of the Detroit Stars and the Negro League players and making new memories for generations to come,” said Mayor Karen Majewski of Hamtramck.

Mayor Majewski says this will come from renovations of the Norman Turkey Stearnes field located in the Historic Hamtramck stadium.

During a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, daughters of Stearnes a legendary player with the Detroit Stars Negro League sang the National Anthem. Honoring their late father while celebrating the future of the site. Several dignitaries where present for the festivities.

“This stadium is a statement of the resilience the fortitude of my people, who would not be sidelined with the God giving gifts and talent and passion,” said Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence of the 14th district.

The new playing field was installed in 2020, and now after being closed since 1997 the stadiums grand stand will be completed restored. Once completed the area will serve as a multi-purpose space including community events, concerts, and of course youth league baseball.

“Our mission is simple here is to make sure that we come together as a community we preserve our history and lets play ball,” Lawrence said.

According to a press release the renovations were funded by the following.

The Wayne County Commission recently approved an $850,000 grant proposal from Executive Warren C. Evans to fund a $2.6 million renovation of Historic Hamtramck Stadium, once the home of the Negro National League’s Detroit Stars. In addition to Wayne County’s grant, the restoration project is being funded by the Detroit Tigers Foundation (an affiliate of Ilitch Charities), Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Kresge Foundation, Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium, Michigan Municipal League Foundation, the Hamtramck Parks Conservancy and through an African American Civil Rights grant as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior.

