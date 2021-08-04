  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Anthony Adams, detroit mayor, Detroit Mayoral Primary, mike duggan

DETROIT (AP) — Mayor Mike Duggan and former Deputy Mayor Anthony Adams will face off in Detroit’s Nov. 2 general election for the city’s top elected seat.

FILE – In this July 12, 2021, file photo, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at a vaccine mobilization event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at the TCF Center in Detroit. Duggan and former deputy mayor Anthony Adams will face off in Detroit’s Nov. 2 general election for the city’s top elected seat. Duggan received 50,853 votes, while Adams trailed with 7014 votes, to finish as the top two vote-getters in Tuesday, Aug. non-partisan primary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Duggan received 50,853 votes, and Adams was next with 7,014 votes to finish as the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary, according to unofficial results with all precincts reporting.

READ MORE: 3 In Fatal Michigan Rock-Throwing Case Get Probation

Duggan is seeking his third consecutive term as mayor. He first was elected in 2013 as Detroit pushed through the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history and took office in January 2014.

Troy Desole, 47, of Detroit, votes at Carstens Elementary Middle School at Remus Robinson in the state’s primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP)

Duggan also has been a former deputy executive for Wayne County, county prosecutor, and Detroit Medical Center chief executive.

READ MORE: Former Catholic School Teacher Sentenced In Sex Abuse Case

Adams, an attorney, was deputy mayor for several years under disgraced former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. He helped lead Kilpatrick’s efforts to expand the city’s downtown convention center and a proposal to sell the city’s half of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Kyle Carey, 40, of Detroit, votes at Carstens Elementary Middle School at Remus Robinson in the state’s primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP)

Adams also handled mayoral duties in early 2008 as Kilpatrick went into seclusion following a text-messaging sex scandal with then-chief of staff Christine Beatty.

Voters on Tuesday also rejected Proposal P, which would have brought major changes to Detroit’s charter. In a race for a city council seat, M.L. Elrick, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, advanced to the fall election.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Weekly COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting To Rise Again

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.