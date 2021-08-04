LANSING. Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for three suburban Detroit cities after they requested state aid for damage caused by severe thunderstorms and high winds on July 7.
Whitmer issued the declaration Monday, Aug. 2, for the cities of Farmington, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.READ MORE: Whitmer Recommends Mask Rules For School Districts As Delta Variant Spreads
With it, Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management, and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what it has provided in conjunction with local agencies.READ MORE: Automakers Reinstate Mask Mandate At All U.S. Facilities
An intense line of thunderstorms with high winds struck the southwest area of Oakland County and traveled through southern Macomb County. The cities of Farmington, Farmington Hills, and Southfield sustained flooding and a large number of downed trees and electrical lines across homes, businesses, and roadways, resulting in power outages, blocked roadways, and damage to public and private property and infrastructure, Whitmer’s office said.MORE NEWS: Historic Negro League Ballpark In Hamtramck To Undergo $2.6 Million Renovation
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.