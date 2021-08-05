(CBS DETROIT) – As we gear up for the upcoming NFL season, Detroit Lions fans will have to find a new tailgating spot.
In a Facebook post on Aug. 4, Detroit's Eastern Market announced all tailgating is canceled for the upcoming season due to lack of staff and capacity to handle large-scale crowds.
The Lions are expected to have full capacity at Ford Field this season and have posted alternate tailgating locations on their Twitter.
The parking bans will be enforced, and people can find alternative parking locations here.
