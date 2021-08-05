(CBS DETROIT) – According to the United Community Housing Coalition, 9,000 eviction cases have been filed through the 36th District Court since January.

Although the eviction moratorium has been extended, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib says thousands of tenants at risk of eviction will not be protected under the new order.

“You know Ms. Walker, one person in my community gets evicted, that is on their record,” said Tlaib. “It is going to be so challenging, so difficult to find them housing somewhere else because of that eviction.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the CDC issued a new order temporarily halting evictions in counties with substantial to high COVID-19 community transmission through October 3.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority released a statement to CW50 saying Michigan does have some areas where the moratorium would be in place, but it does not apply to the entire state at this time.

“You know the formula they have in place doesn’t cover everybody, but also specifically I said you’re talking about Wayne County, which Wayne County is very much concentrated poverty and people that are struggling with some of the wealthiest parts of the state,” said Tlaib.

According to the CDC COVID-19 tracking map, Oakland and Macomb Counties currently have substantial COVID-19 transmission rates and falls under the protection of the eviction ban.

Wayne County does not align with the moratorium because community transmission is currently moderate.

“We know for a fact from talking to united community housing coalition, Wayne-Metro community action agency and many of these folks on the ground trying to help people access rental assistance that they’re coming primarily from Wayne County,” said Tlaib.

The State of Michigan is currently taking applications for residents who need housing and rental assistance through the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Visit, Michigan.gov/CERA to apply.

