LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Republicans in the Michigan House have won special primaries for the state Senate and will be heavily favored against Democrats in November.
Rep. Mark Huizenga of Walker narrowly defeated Rep. Tommy Brann and former Rep. Kevin Green on Tuesday, according to unofficial results. The 28th District in Kent County has been open since Peter MacGregor became the county's elected treasurer.
In the 8th District in Macomb County, Rep. Douglas Wozniak of Shelby Township beat six other Republicans, including Rep. Pamela Hornberger. The seat has been vacant since Peter Lucido became the county’s elected prosecutor.
The Republican districts are not competitive after the primary stage.
Huizenga will face former Kent County commissioner Keith Courtade, who won the Democratic primary. Wozniak will go against Democratic primary winner Martin Genter.
The winners this fall will serve the remainder of the terms that expire at the end of 2022. Senate Republicans currently have a 20-16 edge in the chamber.
