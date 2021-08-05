(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for White Lake, Armada Townships, and the Village of Armada due to damage caused by severe thunderstorms.
"These communities were hit hard by the late July storms and tornados, and our recovery efforts will continue to get people the help they need, where they need it, as soon as possible," said Whitmer in a news release. "A state declaration ensures state assistance gets to areas affected by the severe weather as soon as possible, and we will keep monitoring the situation to help communities recover and rebuild."
The severe thunderstorms and tornadoes damaged the areas on July 24 and 25
Declaring a state of emergency has made state resources available to help with recovery efforts in these areas.
