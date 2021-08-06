(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has closed 10 beaches across Michigan due to high bacteria levels.
Because of this, Michiganders are urged to check the EGLE Michigan Beach Guard website.
On this website, the list of current beach closures is listed and individuals can also see the latest water quality test results for each beach.
10 Beaches closed in Michigan as of Aug. 6:
- Handsome Lake – Crossroads For Youth (Oakland County)
- Wixom Lake – Wixom Waters (Midland County)
- Pontiac Lake – Pontiac Recreation Area (Oakland County)
- Crooked Lake – Independence Oaks County Park (Oakland County)
- Lake Callis – Lake Callis (Genesee County)
- Lake Isabella – Essex Rd (Isabella County)
- Lake St. Clair – St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach (Macomb County)
- Kent Lake – Kensington – Maple beach (Oakland County)
- Crystal Lake – Beulah Beach (Benzie County)
- Lake Cadillac – Kenwood Park (Wexford County)
For more information and the latest updates on Michigan beach closures, visit here.
