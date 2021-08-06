  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
canadian officers strike, long lines for trucks, slow traffic, u.s. and canada border, US Canada Border

(CBS DETROIT) – As Canada plans to open its border to vaccinated Americans Monday, a labor dispute began at 6 a.m. on Aug. 6, slowing traffic.

Thousands of Canada Border Service Agency employees started a “work-to-rule” action, which has slowed the passage of commercial traffic attempting to cross the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor.

There is also a long wait at the Port Huron border crossing.

The unions representing border service workers are negotiating with the Canadian government over contracts.

