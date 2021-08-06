  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:38th anniversary, African World Festival, Charles H. Wright Museum

(CBS DETROIT) – This year, the African World Festival at the Charles H. Wright Museum returns, making it the 38th anniversary of the event.

Every year, over 100,000 individuals attend this event, where there is a variety of food, music, fashion, dance performances, and more for people to experience.

This year, the event will take place from August 20 to 23.

For more information and to register to be a volunteer or food vendor, visit here.

