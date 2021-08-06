  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMSecret Celebrity Renovation
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:comedian, dave chappelle, dave chappelle at the filmore, Detroit Shows, filmore detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is sticking around Detroit for a while, adding additional Detroit shows to his schedule.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: Dave Chappelle looks on during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In addition to his four previously announced shows at the Fillmore Detroit, which start next Tuesday, Aug. 10, Chappelle is adding three more shows to the venue.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will The Next Payment Arrive?

The new dates are August 13, 14, and 15.

READ MORE: Emergency Road Work On M-59 In Utica Leaves One Lane Open

Tickets for the added shows go on sale Monday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

MORE NEWS: The Motor City Car Crawl Features 40 Vehicles Throughout Downtown, Food Trucks, Concerts, And Family Activities Runs Through Sunday

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.