(CBS DETROIT) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is sticking around Detroit for a while, adding additional Detroit shows to his schedule.
In addition to his four previously announced shows at the Fillmore Detroit, which start next Tuesday, Aug. 10, Chappelle is adding three more shows to the venue.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will The Next Payment Arrive?
The new dates are August 13, 14, and 15.READ MORE: Emergency Road Work On M-59 In Utica Leaves One Lane Open
Tickets for the added shows go on sale Monday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.MORE NEWS: The Motor City Car Crawl Features 40 Vehicles Throughout Downtown, Food Trucks, Concerts, And Family Activities Runs Through Sunday
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.