  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMSecret Celebrity Renovation
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:emergency road work, m-59, one lane open, road construction, utica, Van Dyke Avenue

(CBS DETROIT) – The M-59 and Van Dyke Avenue intersection in Utica was already a construction hotspot, and now it needs more repair work.

Now, emergency sewer work is needed. Here’s what the roads will look like during the construction:

  • Eastbound M-59 will be down to one lane from Ryan Road to Utica Road.
  • Westbound M-59 also has one lane open from Van Dyke to Ryan Road.
  • Northbound and Southbound Van Dyke will converge to one lane at M-59.

The lane closures will end at about 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.